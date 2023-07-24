YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was found with a loaded gun in a Youngstown soup kitchen was sentenced before his trial was set to begin.

James Sellers pleaded guilty on July 10 to charges of having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. A charge of inducing panic was dismissed, according to court records.

The plea came prior to a jury trial, which had initially been scheduled to begin Monday.

According to court records, Sellers was sentenced to two years of probation. The weapon that he was found with was confiscated.

Police were called to the Community Soup Kitchen on Mahoning Avenue in May for reports that Sellers had a gun.

Police said Sellers had a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun on him.

Sellers is not allowed to have a gun because of past convictions for rape, burglary and assault, all in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.