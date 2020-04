The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital without life-threatening injuries

GREENE TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A rollover happened on Lisbon Road in Greene Township Wednesday night.

A stop sign was down and the guidewire to a telephone pole had been snapped.

Firefighters used the “jaws of life” to rescue the driver. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital without life-threatening injuries.

The road is shut down and officials are investigating the cause.