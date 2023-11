BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A man was taken to the hospital and died after a house fire in Boardman Tuesday morning.

The Boardman Fire Chief confirmed that the man died. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Firefighters were called to a house on the 300 block of Afton Avenue around 7 a.m. They rescued a man who was inside the house.

The kitchen area was heavily damaged.

The State Fire Marshal was called in to assist with the investigation.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.