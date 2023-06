NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man reported that someone shot out two windows in his house while he was sitting watching TV.

Deputies were called about 5:30 p.m. Friday to the 40 block of Kings Drive where a man there said that he was sitting in a chair watching TV when he heard the glass break and discovered that two windows in his house were shot.

Deputies found a hole in the wall near the chair, according to a police report.

Deputies investigated the nearby area but did not find a suspect.