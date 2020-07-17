Man says he was shot in leg while walking in Youngstown

The victim said he was walking along East Boston Avenue.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man told police he was shot while walking along a street in Youngstown.

According to police, the man said he was walking along East Boston Avenue, near Market Street, at about 1:44 a.m. Friday when he was hot in the knee.

Police continue to speak to the victim and are compiling a report. More information is expected later Friday.

About an hour earlier, a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. Police did respond to shots fired in the 600 block of Pasadena Avenue in connection to that shooting.

Both shootings are under investigation.