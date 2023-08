YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is in stable condition after police said he was shot early Thursday in a case of mistaken identity on the North Side.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the man had returned to his girlfriend’s home about 3 a.m. on Outlook Avenue.

Simon said the man’s girlfriend heard him come in and thought an intruder was inside and shot him.

No charges have been filed as of yet. Police are still investigating.