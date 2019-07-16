Man robbed while unloading truck at Little Caesars in Warren

It happened just before 9:50 a.m. Monday at the restaurant on Parkman Road NW

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man unloading a truck at Little Caesars in Warren reported that he was robbed by a masked man with a gun.

It happened just before 9:50 a.m. Monday at the restaurant on Parkman Road NW, according to a police report.

The Columbus man reported that a man with a handgun ran up to him and ordered him to go into the store. The victim said he told the robber that he didn’t have access to anything and that all of the employees left, according to a police report.

The robber then grabbed the man’s wallet and ran away, the report stated.

Police checked the area nearby but were unable to find the robber.

They are investigating.