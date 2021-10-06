Man reports shots fired in Warren, possible victim on driveway but gone when police arrive

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a report of shots fired and the potential that there was a victim who was hit.

According to a police report, officers were called about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of Lener Ave. SE on reports of gunfire.

A man there said he heard a gunshot and saw someone lying in a nearby driveway. The man said he went into another room to hang up the phone and when he came back, the person lying in the driveway was gone.

Officers said they found a spent .45 shell casing in the street in front of the house where the alleged victim was.

The shell casing was collected for evidence.