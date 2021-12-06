Man reports house shot in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a man said his house was hit by gunfire in Newton Falls.

According to a police report, a man called 911 about 8:40 a.m. Saturday and said that his house in the 3000 block of Canal Street was shot multiple times and his front windows were shattered.

The homeowner told police he was awakened by a loud popping noise and then found his front windows shattered and bullet holes in his wall.

Police removed a bullet from one of two holes in the wall.

Officers said they spoke to neighbors who said they had been hunting that morning but did not fire their guns, the report stated.

The incident remains under investigation.