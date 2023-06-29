WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing charges after police say she told them her boyfriend was shot.

Officers took a report at the police station Tuesday evening from 35-year-old Loretta Allen who told them that her boyfriend had been shot and was lying in the yard of a house in the 800 block of Mason St. NW.

When officers went to the house, the alleged victim was “perfectly fine and uninjured,” the report stated.

Allen later admitted to making the incident up, the report stated, and she was arrested.

Allen is facing a charge of making false alarms. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday and bond was set at $1,000.

A hearing is set for Friday.