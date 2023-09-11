WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a city man, who was briefly detained Friday by police, was rearrested after he led them on a chase.

Malcolm Varner, 34, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Reports said Varner was briefly detained about 10:30 p.m. at East Market Street and Charles Avenue as police were investigating someone driving a four-wheeler in the area.

Reports said Varner was in the back of a cruiser and handcuffed but after a records check was run, he was told he was free to go and to leave the area.

Varner got in his truck but before he left, he squealed his tires for several seconds before leaving at a high rate of speed down Charles Avenue, reports said.

Reports said an officer tried to pull him over, but Varner would not stop and ran through several stop signs before stopping on Lawrence Avenue.

Varner ran from the truck, but he got on the ground when an officer pulled his stun weapon, reports said.

Reports said Varner told police he was mad that he was detained with the four-wheeler, and he claimed police never told him why he was detained.