YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man on crutches who suffered gunshot wounds last August was arrested Thursday on a gun charge.

Ramon Terry, 21, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Reports said Terry was a passenger in a car pulled over just before 4 p.m. at Rush Boulevard and East Boston Avenue for excessive window tint.

Police searched the car because they saw marijuana inside and found a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun in a bag on the floor in front of the passenger seat.

The woman who was driving the car tried to say the gun was hers, but Terry told police it was his, reports said.

Terry needed crutches to get around. He told police he is still suffering from gunshot wounds he received last August.

Terry is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2018 conviction in Mahoning County Juvenile Court for kidnapping, reports said.