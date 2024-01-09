WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man learned his sentence Tuesday for causing a hit-and-run crash in Niles that injured a pedestrian.

James E. Mason IV, 37, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of failure to stop after an accident and tampering with evidence. His driver’s license was also suspended for six months, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors said the crash was caught on surveillance video and the defendant had removed some identifying marks from the vehicle.

It happened on Sept. 29 along US-422 in front of Olive Garden.

A warrant for Mason’s arrest was issued on Oct. 10, and the Niles Police Department posted his photo on Facebook then, asking for information on his whereabouts.

He turned himself in to authorities in November.