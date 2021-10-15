Man receives sentence for murder of Columbiana County woman, attack on her grandson

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A defendant convicted of aggravated murder and attempted murder in Columbiana County was sentenced to life in prison.

Kevin Kirby was convicted of the 2012 violent death of Melinda Todd at her Salem Township home.

He was also accused of attacking the woman’s then-5-year-old grandson, leaving him for dead but he survived.

Prosecutors claim Kirby was a drug-addicted alcoholic who was nearly broke. They say he was acquainted with Todd and came to learn she had just obtained a prescription for oxycontin. Two days later, they say he went to the victim’s home in Salem Township to rob Todd and leave no witnesses behind.

Kirby’s lawyers argued that they had the wrong man.

Kirby was already in prison on unrelated felonies when he was charged in the case.

WKBN was in the courtroom for sentencing.