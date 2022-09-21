WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of killing a woman in Hubbard Township pleaded guilty to amended charges and was sentenced Wednesday.

Devonte Douglas, 25, was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison and must register as a violent offender after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated murder with firearm specifications, abduction and tampering with evidence.

Douglas was accused of shooting and killing Adreionna Hasley-Crockett. Investigators said she was shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle near a gas well off Lewis-Seifert Road in December.

Douglas was arrested after he went to the Youngstown Police Department to pick up a towed vehicle after the woman’s body was found.

