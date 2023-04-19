AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man received his sentence for attempting to steal donations for a disabled veterans group.

Tshombe Miller, Jr., 19, of Youngstown, appeared in court Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge.

Miller was ordered to make restitution to the Disabled American Veterans of $160 and serve 15 days of community service in lieu of jail time. He was also ordered to have no further contact with Walmart, where the theft occurred.

The theft was reported earlier this month at the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown. Police received a report that a man had grabbed a donation jar from a table outside the business and ran away toward the woods nearby.

Officers arrested Miller, who was found hiding in a locked bathroom at Tractor Supply.

Police said Miller was found with a bottle of Parrot Bay alcohol and various bills totaling $160. Police said he had three watches on each wrist and two rings on his hand, which were later found to have been stolen from Walmart.