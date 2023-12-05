YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted of wounding three people at a Youngstown bar learned his sentence Tuesday.

Machai Cheatham, 22, will serve six to seven and a half years in prison for the crime.

He pleaded guilty last month to felonious assault after a shooting last December at the King’s Court on South Avenue.

Witnesses say a fight broke out inside the bar and then shots were fired.

Three men were seriously injured.

Cheatham had originally pleaded not guilty, claiming self-defense.

Kyle Wills contributed to this report.