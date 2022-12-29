YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl received the maximum sentence on Wednesday for his conviction in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito sentenced Darrell Herron, 38, to five years in prison.

Herron pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, in October. The plea was made prior to the start of a jury trial.

Herron was indicted in October 2020 on charges of rape and sexual battery.

As part of his sentence, Herron will also have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.