Man receives sentence for murder of Wellsville woman in 2019

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A man received a 24-year to life sentence Wednesday for the murder of a Wellsville woman in October of 2019.

Earlier this month, a jury found Terrance Haywood guilty of the murder of Destiny Moody. He was also found guilty of tampering with evidence and gun charges.

Investigators say Haywood broke into Moody’s home and shot her while her three children were home.

The two were dating at the time, according to investigators.

Haywood also has a drug case that is still pending, according to prosecutors.