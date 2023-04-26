YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was arrested during an undercover sex sting in Mahoning County last year learned his sentence on Wednesday.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced Glenn Jones, 59, of Clark, NJ, to nine months in prison as part of an agreed-upon sentence between the prosecution and the defense. Jones will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender and serve a term of 18 months to five years of parole.

Jones had pleaded guilty last month to compelling prostitution and two counts of possessing criminal tools charges.

He was picked up in August 2022 as part of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force’s “Operation: Time’s Up,” which targeted those seeking to buy sex from minors. Investigators arrested 21 men who they said tried to have sex with underage children and 35 who tried to solicit sex from prostitutes.