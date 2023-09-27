WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man learned his sentence Wednesday for a series of crimes in the Girard and Bazetta areas.

Austin C. Chace, 30, who has addresses in Salem, Leetonia and Boardman, was given an 18-month prison sentence.

Chcse had pleaded guilty on Aug. 2 to seven felony charges dealing with a Dec. 12, 2022, crime spree through Girard and Bazetta townships, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

He pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of theft and one count of receiving stolen property.

Prosecutors had said Chace was involved in four separate vehicle break-ins in Girard where wallets and credit cards were taken. In one case, the vehicle was stolen and the defendant had driven to the Walmart Supercenter in Bazetta, where he tried to use a stolen credit card to purchase a Visa gift card, reports stated.