Man receives sentence for hitting teen on dirt bike in Warren, trying to leave scene

According to a police report, bystanders stopped Heckman from running away from the crash scene

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County judge sentenced a man to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault in December.

Steven Heckman, 21, received his sentence Tuesday in Judge Andrew Logan’s courtroom.

Police arrested Heckman last May after reports that he hit a 16-year-old boy on a dirt bike and then tried to run away from the scene.

The incident happened at the intersection of Parkman Road SW and Union Street SW in Warren.

According to a police report, Heckman was driving a vehicle that ran through a stop sign, hitting the teen and leaving him unconscious with serious injuries. Police said after hitting the teen, he tried to run away but was stopped by bystanders on Swallow Street SW.

Police said Heckman appeared to be in a panic, and he admitted to being under the influence of Xanax and Adderall. A bag containing blue and white pills was found in his pocket, according to a police report.

The report indicates that Heckman admitted to taking the pills in an attempt to harm himself.