WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who previously admitted to leaving the scene of a New Year’s Eve crash will spend time behind bars.

Pete Paul Urick was sentenced to four years in prison. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of attempted tampering with evidence.

Urick was driving a Ford pickup truck on Corey Hunt Road on New Year’s Eve in 2021 when he hit Leona and David Fisher, who were riding their scooters, causing serious injuries to the couple. He then left the scene.

Prosecutors say Urick then tried to hide the damaged vehicle from investigators by purchasing new parts for the truck.

Urick was also ordered to pay restitution to the couple for both medical expenses and lost wages.