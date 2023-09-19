NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man received two consecutive life sentences for stabbing an eight-year-old boy who died in Lawrence County.

Last month, a jury found Keith Burley, 47, guilty of criminal homicide, simple assault and kidnapping to inflict injury and terror charges last month following a trial. The jury deliberated for less than 15 minutes.

In July 2019, Burley stabbed 8-year-old Mark “Markie” Mason Jr. to death in Union Township after police say he abducted him from his mother. The murder happened in front of Mark’s younger brother.

Markie’s mother and brother, Matthew, both took the stand to detail the day of the murder.

Matthew said he remembered Burley driving him and “Markie” to a house where they had never been.

Matthew said there were two other young boys in the home, who they didn’t know. He remembers being scared and watching Burley go into a room and grab a knife and gun.

Matthew said Burley grabbed his and Markie’s necks, and he watched as Burley jumped on Markie, repeatedly stabbing him.

Burley represented himself during the trial.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.