WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Kashaun Williams will spend the rest of his life behind bars.



Williams appeared before Judge Ronald Rice Thursday afternoon for sentencing. A jury recommended a life sentence last month, after convicting Williams on charges stemming from an April shooting on Lener Ave. SW. James Chapman was killed. His live-in girlfriend Martina Moore was also hurt. Prior to sentencing, Chapman’s mother Lasoneya Lynk addressed the court.



“He [Williams] needs to be in a cage like an animal like he is,” Lynk said.



Williams also spoke to Judge Rice prior to learning his sentence.



“I just want to say whatever you decide to do to me today is only temporary,” Williams said.



“Only you and God know why you went to Mr. Chapman’s house that fateful night,” Judge Rice told Williams before sentencing him to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 81 – 86 1/2 years.



“It is the intention of this court to make sure in this sentencing that you will never be able to disgorge your violence on anyone else in our society for as long as you live,” Rice said.