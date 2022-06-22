WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The defendant in a fatal shooting in August of 2020 pleaded guilty to charges Tuesday and was sentenced to serve 25 to 35 and a half years in prison.

Cameron Tillis, 36, pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice’s court.

Tillis initially faced an aggravated murder charge for the death of Delquan Ware, 24, on August 2. Detectives identified Tillis as the trigger man in that drive-by shooting on Summit Street.

U.S. Marshals arrested Tillis near Seattle, Washington in December of 2021.

Another defendant who was facing charges in the shooting, Stefon Alexander, 36, pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter with firearm specifications and tampering with evidence in May.

Alexander hasn’t been sentenced yet.