Man receives sentence for Brookfield crash that injured officer

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man will spend three and a half years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges related to a crash that injured a police officer.

Charles Pickard received his sentence Monday in Trumbull County Judge Ronald Rice’s courtroom. He had previously pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular assault and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.

Pickard was arrested May 24 after police tried to pull a car over on Route 62 in Brookfield for tinted windows.

Police said the driver crashed the vehicle into a Hubbard police cruiser, and everyone in the car got out and started running. Officers were able to catch up to them.

Police said they found marijuana and several thousand dollars in cash inside the car.

An officer’s nose and kneecap were broken as a result of the crash.

The other man in the suspect’s car, Antwan Tarver, was sentenced to probation, community service and a fine for an obstructing official business charge, according to court records. Court records state, however, that Tarver violated the terms of his probation and a warrant was issued for his arrest on October 19.

The third person in the vehicle wasn’t charged.