YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man convicted last week of a 2013 rape was sentenced on Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 11 years in prison.

The sentence handed down to Franklin Herns, 24, by Judge Anthony Donofrio is the maximum he can receive.

The sentence will run consecutive to a sentence Herns is already serving for rape.

While Herns was being investigated for that rape, investigators learned of the rape of a woman in 2013 for which he was sentenced on Wednesday.

A jury convicted Herns last week of the 2013 rape following a brief trial.