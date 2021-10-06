Man receives jail sentence for Mahoning County sex crime

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man picked up during a statewide anti-human trafficking operation has been sentenced to serve 120 days in the county jail.

Youssef Jabaly will also have to register as Tier 2 sex offender.

Jabaly was among 14 suspects arrested in October of 2020 as part of an undercover sex sting in Mahoning County, focusing on crimes against children.

Jabaly was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney’s courtroom.

He had pleaded guilty importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.