Editor’s note: This story corrects information on Billock’s plea. We regret the error.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Newton Falls man is facing a $1 million bond after his arraignment on Tuesday in Trumbull County court.

Steven Billock, 39, was indicted on 31 charges, including rape and sexually violent predator charges. He pleaded not guilty to those charges on Tuesday.

When police searched his home in June, they discovered an 8-year-old victim in the case. His bond was raised from $50,000 to $1 million, and his counsel asked for a psychological evaluation.

He’s due back in court Aug. 22.