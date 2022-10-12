YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man facing life in prison if convicted after he was accused of raping a juvenile over several years pleaded not guilty Wednesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Magistrate Timothy Welsh set a trial date of December 12 before Judge Anthony D’Apolito for Robert Tullio.
Tullio was arrested last week by U.S. Marshals after he was indicted by a grand jury.
He is presently being held without bond.
Judge D’Apolito is expected to address the issue of bond when Tullio has his first pretrial hearing