YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man accused of multiple sex crimes will remain jailed on $1 million bond.

Juan Rivera was indicted earlier this month on eight counts of rape and gross sexual imposition charges.

At the time of his arrest, a police report indicated the investigation involved a young child.

In court Tuesday, Rivera pleads not guilty by reason of insanity.

Rivera’s case is set for trial next month.