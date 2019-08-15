Man pleads guilty to woman’s shooting death at Hideaway Lounge in Niles

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man pleaded guilty in court Thursday to killing a woman during a shooting near the Hideaway Lounge Bar & Grille in Niles.

Ryan Daniels pleaded to reckless homicide with a firearm specification and having a firearm near a facility where liquor is served.

Daniels was accused of a shooting, which killed 33-year-old Britney Mazanec, who was hit. She later died of her injuries.

Mazanec was the mother of two children.

Daniels will receive his sentence after a presentencing investigation.

Prosecutor Chris Becker said they’re recommending a two-year sentence.

Britney Mazanec Obituary