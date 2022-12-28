YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be Feb. 28 for a man who pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for shooting a man at a North Side gas station and driving his body to the police department.

Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, entered guilty pleas before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to charges of voluntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the Aug. 26 shooting death of Cameron Dyer, 36.

Police said Dyer and Peterman Oliver argued at a gas station at Logan and Saranac avenues before Peterman-Oliver shot Dyer, then put Dyer’s body in his car, drove it to the police station on Boardman Street and walked inside to turn himself in.

A charge of murder was amended to voluntary manslaughter slaughter in exchange for Peterman Oliver’s plea. Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich told the judge the entire crime was captured on video but the facts of the crime are more in tune with voluntary manslaughter.

Should Peterman-Oliver receive a maximum sentence on both charges along with the firearm specification, he could serve 17 years in prison.