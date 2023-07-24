YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of setting a 2021 fire at a Beaver Township trailer park pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Sentencing will be Aug. 1 for Andrew Garver, 36, who entered guilty pleas before Judge Anthony D’Apolito to a charge of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, and burglary, a third-degree felony.

Prosecutors are recommending a three-year prison sentence.

Garver was charged in April with a Jan. 6, 2021, fire that damaged a trailer at the Maplecroft Trailer Park on Florence Drive.

The fire was initially declared an arson and the investigation was reopened this year after police received new evidence.