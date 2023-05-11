YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man Wednesday pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing a Boardman credit union last year.

Tawaun Gordon, 27, entered a guilty plea to a charge of bank robbery in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Charles Esque Fleming.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 15 before Judge Fleming.

Gordon is charged with the May 27 robbery of the 717 Credit Union on California Avenue in Boardman.

Reports said a man went into the credit union and gave a teller a note demanding $5,000. The man acted like he had a gun, reports said.

The suspect then left with the money. According to witnesses, the report states, there was confusion as to whether the suspect left on foot, by car or by bus. After conducting a search of the surrounding area — including a traffic stop on a WRTA bus — police were unable to confirm whether they had detained the correct person and called off the active scene. Columbiana police and FBI agents assisted as police further investigated.

Gordon has been in the Mahoning County Jail since a Jan. 26 arrest by Boardman police for the robbery, which was later transferred to federal court.

Before he was arrested by Boardman police in January, Gordon had two open cases in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, both stemming from arrests in Youngstown.

He was arrested Oct. 26 by city police on drug charges as well as a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after a traffic stop on the South Side where police found drugs, $500 cash and a gun that had been reported stolen in October 2021 in Boardman.

While he was free on bail in that case, he was arrested again Nov. 13 by city police on drug charges.

Those cases are still pending, according to court records.