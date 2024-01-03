AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of an attack on a woman at a hotel last week has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

John Arce, 36, of Youngstown, entered a guilty plea Wednesday in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of assault.

In exchange for his plea, a third-degree felony charge of strangulation was dismissed.

Arce is expected to be released from the Mahoning County jail as well.

He was arrested Dec. 27 after a woman claimed he attacked her at a state Route 46 hotel. Wednesday was originally slated to be his preliminary hearing on the strangulation charge.

Court records do not show a sentence or sentencing date.