PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)-A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing and possessing material depicting the sexual exploitation of minors.

Cody Green, 25, was sentenced to 8 years in prison and 10 years’ supervised release.

According to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice, Green was communicating with other individuals using private communication applications, to include Wickr and Tumbler, and distributed on July 16, 2021, and Aug. 30, 2021, images and videos to those individuals which depicted the sexual exploitation of prepubescent minors.

Green’s cellphone was seized and found to contain 19 still images and 248 videos containing child sex abuse material, some of which depicted sex acts with children younger than 2 years old.

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan stated that he hoped that Green would take advantage of sex offender and mental health treatment while incarcerated. Judge Ranjan further ordered him to pay a total of $15,300 in special assessments, as well as restitution to ten child victims totaling $32,000. The court revoked his bond and he was taken into custody.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other members of the Western Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force for the investigation leading Green’s prosecution.

Assistant United States Attorney Carolyn J. Bloch prosecuted this Green’s case.