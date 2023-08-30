NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A defendant pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in an attempted abduction case.

Jeffrey Husk, 49, had been charged with abduction, but the case was remanded back to Niles Municipal Court after a Trumbull County grand jury returned a no bill on the abduction charge. According to court records, the grand jury did return an indictment on a lesser charge of unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor. Husk pleaded guilty to that charge in Niles Municipal Court on Wednesday, according to court records.

The charge stemmed from an incident in Niles in June in which a woman told police that Husk tried to handcuff her inside her home. She said after she invited him inside, he tried to handcuff her around her wrist and said, “You need to go somewhere with me,” according to a police report.

The woman said Husk left her house after she told him that she was calling police.

According to court records, Husk was ordered to have no contact with the victim, and he consented to a one-year civil protection order. He was also ordered to pay a fine.