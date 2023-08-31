YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man pleaded guilty Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to leading city police on a chase in January.

Earl Charity, 65, pleaded guilty before Judge Maureen Sweeney to a third-degree felony charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Sentencing will take place after a presentence investigation. He is free on bond.

Reports said officers about 11:05 p.m. Jan. 25 spotted a car that Charity was driving traveling very fast on West Cohasset Drive before it ran a stop sign. Instead of pulling over, the car led police on a chase through several South Side streets, at times reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, reports said.

The chase continued until Charity reached the 600 block of Sherwood Avenue, where he bailed out of his car while it was still in motion, reports said. The car continued on its own without hitting anything, and Charity ran into a wooded area, reports said.

Police dog Spawn was sent in to get Charity, which he did, reports said.

Charity told police that he did not stop because earlier, he had put the plates for a truck he had onto the car he was driving and “freaked out,” reports said.