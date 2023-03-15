YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was arrested in Niles in 2021 during an investigation into illegal firearms pleaded guilty to several charges in federal court earlier this week.

Richard Lacella, Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to charges of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, two counts of receipt or possession of unregistered firearms, unauthorized use of an access device, aggravated identity theft and bank fraud, according to court records.

Sentencing is set for June 21 at noon before U.S. District Court Judge James S. Gwin.

A plea agreement was filed Monday in the case, but details of that agreement were not disclosed.

Investigators arrested Lacella on a warrant on Aug. 17, 2021. Investigators say Lacella was found hiding inside a secret room that had been built off of an upstairs bedroom. Inside, officers say they found multiple assault rifles, sniper rifles, illegal silencers, firearms parts and materials to assemble firearms.

Lacella was barred from having any firearms due to a past conviction.