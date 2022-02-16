YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man on probation for his role in a 2010 homicide pleaded guilty Tuesday to a gun charge in federal court.

Joseph Valentin, 32, pleaded guilty before U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Sentencing is set June 7 before Judge Boyko.

Valentin was indicted by a federal grand jury in October but that indictment was not unsealed until he was taken into custody Nov. 4.

He was arrested by city police about 10:35 p.m. May 8 at Shirley Road and Cooper Street after a car he was driving was pulled over for running a stop sign. Reports said Valentin has a suspended driver’s license, and when he was taken out of the car to be searched, he told police he had a bag of marijuana and some ecstasy pills in a fanny pack on his belt.

In the car, police found a loaded 9mm handgun. Reports said Valentin admitted the gun was his.

In 2010, Valentin was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping with a firearms specification. He is presently on five years’ probation. He pleaded guilty to taking part in the shooting death of Marlon Chatman, 28, who died in July 2010 after being shot twice in the leg at a home on West Chalmers Avenue.

A co-defendant in the case received a sentence of 23 years to life after pleading guilty to aggravated murder with a firearm specification.

Valentin was taken back to prison for a parole violation because of the gun arrest.