Man pleads guilty to February double homicide in Youngstown

John Bruner, III is accused of killing the mother of his child, Cierra Morris, and her father, LeRoy Morris

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Wednesday, a man pleaded guilty to killing the mother of his child and her father in Youngstown in February.

Faced with the prospect of being reindicted on death penalty specifications, John Bruner, III decided to plead guilty to two counts of murder.

The Akron-area man was sentenced to 41 years to life in prison.

Bruner was charged in the Feb. 29 shooting deaths of 25-year-old Cierra Morris and her father, 58-year-old LeRoy Morris, inside of their W. Judson Avenue home on the south side.

As Bruner watched the proceedings from the county jail via a video conference call, his attorney, Dave Betras, admitted prosecutors had “overwhelming evidence” against his client.

Bruner previously pleaded not guilty to the charges in May.