YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of at least 12 years in prison for a city man who pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Pleas Court for his role in the 2021 shooting death of a man on the South Side.

Timothy Underwood, 30, entered guilty pleas before Judge John Durkin to charges of voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony with a firearm specification; burglary, a third-degree felony; and being a felon in possession of a firearm, also a third-degree felony.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 12 to 16 and a half years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Underwood was not arrested until April 2022 for the Nov. 20, 2021, shooting death of Marquese Lewis, 27.

Lewis was found shot to death in the bedroom of a Plum Street home. Police said the home had been burglarized, and Lewis had no connection to the homeowner.

Lewis’s body was found by the homeowner after she returned home.

Police have refused to comment on anything further about the case, saying it is still under investigation.

Underwood was to go on trial Monday.