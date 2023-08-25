YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man has pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to comply after leading police on a chase back in May.

Zaylenn Brown, 22, was arrested in May after leading Youngtown Police on a brief chase that started downtown.

Reports said Brown led police on a chase reaching speeds of up to 75 miles per hour on the freeway before exiting on the North Side and stopping at Madison and Foster avenues, reports said. He then jumped out of the car and started running, where police chased him on foot through several yards before finally taking him into custody at Covington Avenue and Scott Street.

Brown was indicted on June 15 on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of police, a third-degree felony and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.

He pleaded guilty on Thursday to an amended charge of failure to comply, which was reduced to a fourth-degree felony. The obstruction charge was dismissed.

Brown was sentenced to one year of community control, although the sentence could be extended and include prison time if Brown violates the sentence.