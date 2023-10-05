YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said threatened police and kicked an officer after a traffic stop pleaded guilty this week to several charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

John Hartman II, 46, of North Jackson, entered guilty pleas Tuesday before Judge John Durkin, to two charges of assault, a fourth-degree felony; obstruction of justice, a fifth-degree felony; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Sentencing will take place following a presentence investigation.

Hartman was arrested April 11 by North Jackson police after reports said a car he was driving was spotted about 3 a.m. after he was slumped over the wheel of a car he was driving near state Route 45 and Gladstone Road.

Hartman drove away from police going south in the northbound lane until he was stopped by police, reports said.

Reports said Hartman refused to perform sobriety tests for police, banged his head against a partition inside a cruiser, and then kicked an officer in the chest while he was being examined at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Reports also said he threatened to track the officers down, kill their wives and rape their children.

He is free on bond pending his sentencing.