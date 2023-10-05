WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of shooting his girlfriend in Liberty on the Fourth of July while he was intoxicated.

Isaiah Garcia, 22, pleaded guilty to an amended indictment on charges of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and two first-degree misdemeanor charges of using a weapon while intoxicated and domestic violence.

According to a spokesperson for the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, Garcia had been handling a gun when it went off, and a bullet hit the woman. The woman was not seriously injured.

The incident happened at a home on Ohio Trail.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 9, according to court records.