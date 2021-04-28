Man pleads guilty to charges in 19-year-old’s shooting death in Youngstown

Prosecutors say Gilmore didn't shoot the man but he was still responsible for his death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged in a west side shooting death who was on the run for just over three months pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary.

Zion Gilmore, entered his pleas before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum for the Sept. 15 shooting death of Theaplus Redmond, 19, in a home in the 2000 block of Salt Springs Road.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of eight to 12 years plus a mandatory three years for a firearm specification.

Sentencing will be Monday.

Gilmore appeared in court via video hookup from the Mahoning County Jail.

Redmond was killed in the early morning hours during a burglary. A warrant was issued for Gilmore hours later, but he was not taken into custody until December when he was found in Columbus.

An affidavit said Gilmore broke into the home, where a woman and several children lived.

Redmond was found shot to death on the first floor. Gilmore was not there when police arrived.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said Wednesday there was a man who was also staying at the home when Redmond and Gilmore broke in.

Gilmore did not shoot Redmond, Rich says, but it is not clear who did. Police still do not know, Rich said.

A gun was found next to Redmond’s body, Rich said.

Under Ohio law, Gilmore is responsible for Redmond’s death because he participated in the criminal conduct that got Redmond killed. Defense lawyer Tom Zena said that was hard for Gilmore to grasp, which was why he agreed to a plea bargain to a lesser charge rather than risk a conviction for aggravated murder which carries a much greater sentence.