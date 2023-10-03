WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man pleaded guilty to amended charges stemming from a police chase in Brookfield and Sharon last year.

Robert Russell, 39, of Sharon, pleaded guilty to an amended indictment on charges of attempted tampering with evidence and attempted failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, both fourth-degree felonies.

The other charges against Russell will be dismissed during his sentencing, which hasn’t been set yet, according to the court. A presentencing investigation has been set prior to sentencing.

Brookfield police said Russell led them on a chase in July 2022 after they tried stopping him for a headlight violation on state Route 82 near Obermiyer Road.

Police say Russell continued to drive until South Stateline Road where he exited the vehicle on foot into Sharon.

Sharon and Brookfield officers then chased Russell, taking him into custody.