WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man pleaded guilty to an amended charge related to a police chase in Liberty Township earlier this year.

Joshua McBride, 24, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Logan’s courtroom on Tuesday.

A presentencing investigation has been ordered before sentencing in the case is set.

Police said McBride was driving a motorcycle that led an officer on a chase in May. The chase went onto the Madison Avenue Expressway toward 422, according to a police report.

Police said McBride swerved at officers, even giving them hand signals, as he led them through red lights, stop signs and narrowly missed other motorists, even driving toward oncoming traffic.

According to the report, the pursuit ended when McBride pulled into his own driveway before being taken into custody a short time later, telling police, “I got nobody to blame but myself, but I just got scared…”